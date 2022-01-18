Clear
Richard A. Martin, 59

Richard A. Martin, 59, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022.

Posted: Jan 18, 2022 3:05 PM

He was born December 19, 1962, in St. Joseph, Missouri to Billy and Marjorie (Pohl) Martin.
Richard proudly served in the U.S Navy for 5 years, then 17 years in the U.S. Air National Guard. He served overseas in Operations Desert Storm, Iraqi Freedom, and Enduring Freedom.
Richard was preceded in death by his father.
Survivors include son, Tristan Martin; granddaughter, Mia Martin; mother, Marjorie Martin; brothers, Dale Martin (Tanya), Gary Martin, Duane Martin, Chris Martin (Jennifer); numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Clouds will slowly build back into the area today. Clouds will linger overnight as a cold front moves through and the winds will pick up out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph. That front will bring us a breezy northerly wind for your Wednesday as well as some cold temperatures. Highs will struggle to warm into the lower 20 on Wednesday, but wind chills will only feel like the single digits during the afternoon. Thursday will be the coldest day of the week. Wind chills still start out sub zero Thursday morning, with temperatures only making it into the teens by the afternoon. Temperatures will slowly start to recover by the weekend.
