Richard A. Martin, 59, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022.
He was born December 19, 1962, in St. Joseph, Missouri to Billy and Marjorie (Pohl) Martin.
Richard proudly served in the U.S Navy for 5 years, then 17 years in the U.S. Air National Guard. He served overseas in Operations Desert Storm, Iraqi Freedom, and Enduring Freedom.
Richard was preceded in death by his father.
Survivors include son, Tristan Martin; granddaughter, Mia Martin; mother, Marjorie Martin; brothers, Dale Martin (Tanya), Gary Martin, Duane Martin, Chris Martin (Jennifer); numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
Richard A. Martin, 59, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022.
Richard A. Martin, 59, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022.