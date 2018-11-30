Clear

Richard A. Underwood July 03, 1951 - November 27, 2018

The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Richard Underwood memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 8:19 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Richard A. Underwood 67, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at his home. He was born July 3, 1951 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Marjorie and Joseph Underwood. He graduated from Central School High School, 1971 and served in the United States Army, he then worked at Johnson Controls as a Ball Mill Operator. He loved to fish, doing wood crafting, working and staying active around the house. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Jack Underwood, and sister, Lucy Hatfield. Survivors include, wife, Colleen Underwood of the home, sons, Richard Underwood II and Toby Underwood, granddaughters, Madison, Marinda, Mirassa, and a sister, Judy Schneitter of Country Club, MO.
We are waking up to some foggy conditions on this Friday morning. Visibility could be low at times so you might want to leave a few minutes early this morning. For your Friday, we'll be back up to near average temperatures in the lower 40s with cloudy skies and some drizzle. More precipitation chances return to the forecast though by the weekend.
