Richard A. Underwood July 03, 1951 - November 27, 2018

Richard A. Underwood 67, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at his home. He was born July 3, 1951 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Marjorie and Joseph Underwood. He graduated from Central School High School, 1971 and served in the United States Army, he then worked at Johnson Controls as a Ball Mill Operator. He loved to fish, doing wood crafting, working and staying active around the house. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Jack Underwood, and sister, Lucy Hatfield. Survivors include, wife, Colleen Underwood of the home, sons, Richard Underwood II and Toby Underwood, granddaughters, Madison, Marinda, Mirassa, and a sister, Judy Schneitter of Country Club, MO.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Richard Underwood memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.