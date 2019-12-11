Richard A. Wilson, 82, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.

He was born November 5, 1937 son of the late John and Mary (Carter) Wilson.

Richard graduated from Ritenour High School, St. Louis, Missouri, in 1955. He enlisted in the US Navy. Richard retired from TWA after 30 years and then a 10-year career with the St. Joseph Police Department as a civilian.

He married Barbara J. Nicks April 9, 1960; she survives of the home.

Richard was a member of McCarthy Baptist Church.

He enjoyed woodworking, traveling and doing yard work. Richard loved to gossip.

Along with his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his siblings, Wayne Wilson, Patricia Clements; grandson, Robert Cody Nichols; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Herbert and Melba Nicks.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 59 years, Barbara; children, Ric Wilson, Michael Wilson (Lori), Jeffrey Wilson (Mary), Lesley Nichols (Nick), Lauren Harris (David); grandchildren, Danesha, Amber, Ryan, Mariah, Sarah, Colton, Drew, Drake, Collin, Ashley; great-grandchildren, Cecelia, Sawyer, Oliver, Mack; siblings, Joann Marshall, Robert Wilson, Betty Wilson, Tom Wilson, Carolyn Varney, Donald Wilson; several nieces, nephews, extended family and lap companion, Graceland Presley.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to McCarthy Baptist Church.