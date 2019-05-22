Clear

Richard Allan Thompson 70, Saint Joseph, Missouri

Richard Allen Thompson
December 2, 1948 - May 18, 2019

Richard Allan Thompson 70, Saint Joseph, Missouri died Saturday May 18, 2019 in Saint Joseph. Born December 2, 1948, St. Joseph, Preceded in death by father, Frank Thompson, mother, Jewell Canfield, sisters, Joyce Holmes, and Marilyn Horner. Survivors include brother, Kenneth Thompson, Saint Joseph, MO, nephew, Mark Donahoo, several nieces and nephews. Cremation under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. There are no scheduled visitation or memorial services at this time. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

