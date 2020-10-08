Richard Arnold Meyerkorth, 89

Richard Arnold Meyerkorth

April 27, 1931 - October 4, 2020

Richard Arnold (Mike) Meyerkorth, the son of Richard Andrew and Mildred (Pfeil) Meyerkorth, was born April 27, 1931 in Phelps City, Missouri. Mike attended Harmes School through sixth grade and graduated from Rock Port High School, Rock Port, Missouri, in 1949. Losing his father at an early age he was raised by his wonderful mother and his Grandma and Grandpa Pfeil – enjoying his weekly trips to the sale barn.

Mike met the love of his life, Mary Louise Cooper in Lutheran Catechism Class and they were wed in 1949 in Auburn, Nebraska. To this union were born four children, Peggy, Diane, Rick, and David.

Mike spent his entire life as a farmer in Atchison County Missouri where he raised his family. He bought his first tractor in 1945 at the age of fourteen and commenced his life’s occupation. With a two-row cultivator and a two bottom plow he did custom work for area farmers. His earliest custom work was with a horse and two row corn roller, earning a dollar a day and all he could eat.

Mary Louise was Mike’s soul mate for forty-nine years, raising children, helping with grandchildren and expanding their farming operation. Mike served others in his Langdon and Rock Port Lutheran Churches. He was on the drainage district board, levee board and the rural water board. He led in the development of the Atchison County Rural Fire District and was a 4-H leader.

Mike always felt blessed, living with a positive attitude. He led by example, was always kind and respected others without reservation. He was thankful for the many that helped him throughout his life. After Mike lost Mary Louise to cancer in 1998, he married Virginia Burke in 2000. They enjoyed 20 years together. Mike passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Community Hospital-Fairfax, Fairfax, Missouri at the age of 89.

Family was Mike’s number one concern. He was blessed with numerous grandchildren, and great grandchildren, and after his marriage to Virginia additional step children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Survivors include, wife, Virginia Meyerkorth; children, Peggy (Chuck) Hailey, Diane (George) Carpenter, daughter-in-law, Patti Meyerkorth and David (Vicki) Meyerkorth; step children, Bob (Diane) Lade, Tom (Becky) Lade, Darcie (Bruce) Votipka, Doug (Kristine) Lade, Kim (Bill) Bunton, and Randy (Debbie) Burke; ten grandchildren, twelve step grandchildren; twenty-eight great grandchildren, nine step great grandchildren. Besides his parents and wife, Mary Louise Meyerkorth, Mike was preceded in death by son, Rick Meyerkorth; infant grandchild; brother and sister-in-law, Earle and Winona Hall.

** Because of current conditions, masks are required for the family visitation and funeral service Saturday morning.**

Funeral Service: 11:00 A.M., Saturday, October 10, 2020, First Lutheran Church, Rock Port.

The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 A.M., Saturday prior to the service. Open visitation begins 9:00 A.M., Friday, October 9, 2020, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.

Interment: Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port.

Memorials: First Lutheran Church, Rock Port, or Rock Port Rural Fire Department.

Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.

