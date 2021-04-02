Richard Beaver, 83

Richard "Dick" Beaver 83, of Saint Joseph, MO passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Saint Joseph, MO. He was born October 29, 1937 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Lewis and Clara Bell Beaver. He graduated from Benton High School class of 1955, and he married Judy Belcher in 1956. He was a member of the Air National Guard for eight years. He worked at Armour's, Seitz Packing, and Herzog Contractors. He was also a small business owner, and retired from St. Joseph Fuel Oil in 2001. He had a love of fishing and received a Master Angler Award from the Missouri Department of Conservation. He was an avid hunter, and a devoted member of St. James Catholic Church. Dick was preceded in death by his wife of fifty one years, Judy, his parents, and two brothers, Robert and Roger Beaver. Survivors include: two sons, Rick (Jacque) Beaver and Eric Beaver, two daughters, Susan Bauchat and Nancie Griswold, seven grandchildren, & five great grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday April 7th at the St. James Catholic Church, Father Joseph Totton Celebrant. The Rosary will be recited at 5:30 pm Tuesday with the family receiving friends from 6- 8:00 PM on Tuesday, April 6th at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Inurnment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials are requested in lieu of flowers to the St. James Catholic Church.