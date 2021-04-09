Clear
Richard Beaver, 83

Richard "Dick" Beaver 83, of Saint Joseph, MO passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Saint Joseph, MO.

Posted: Apr 9, 2021 11:33 AM

Richard "Dick" Beaver 83, of Saint Joseph, MO passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Saint Joseph, MO. He was born October 29, 1937 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Louis and Clara Bell Beaver. He graduated from Benton High School class of 1955, and he married Judy Belcher in 1956. He was a member of the Air National Guard for eight years. He worked at Armour's, Seitz Packing, and Herzog Contractors. He was also a small business owner, and retired from St. Joseph Fuel Oil in 2001. He had a love of fishing and received a Master Angler Award from the Missouri Department of Conservation. He was an avid hunter, and a devoted member of St. James Catholic Church. Dick was preceded in death by his wife of fifty one years, Judy, his parents, and two brothers, Robert and Roger Beaver. Survivors include: two sons, Rick (Jacque) Beaver and Eric Beaver, two daughters, Susan Bauchat and Nancie Griswold, seven grandchildren, & five great grandchildren.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday April 7th at the St. James Catholic Church, Father Joseph Totton Celebrant. The Rosary will be recited at 5:30 pm Tuesday with the family receiving friends from 6- 8:00 PM on Tuesday, April 6th at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Inurnment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials are requested in lieu of flowers to the St. James Catholic Church.

Today will be a much warmer day with sunshine returning helping temperatures back into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Clouds will slowly start to build into the area this afternoon into the evening. Rain chances return late tonight after sunset. Rain showers will continue through the morning and early afternoon hours on Saturday before slowly exiting the area. Temperatures will be much cooler on Saturday with highs only reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s. Temperatures will briefly warm back into the 70s on Sunday before a cold front sweeps through the area on Monday. Conditions look to stay dry for the beginning of next week but temperatures will be on the cooler side with highs in the 50s and 60s.
