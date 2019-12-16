Richard "Bobby" Robert Eugene Langley

July 26, 1972 - December 10, 2019

Richard "Bobby" Robert Eugene Langley 47, of Kansas City, MO., passed away Tuesday December 10, 2019 at his home. He was born July 26, 1972 in St. Joseph, Missouri son of the late Patricia & Donald Langley Sr. He graduated from Lafayette High School 1990, and the Police Academy at Missouri Western State University in 2003. Bobby worked as a Police Officer for over 20 years in the Kansas City area, serving at Lake Waukomis, Weatherby Lake, KCI Airport and Platte Woods Police Departments. He was the former Deputy Chief with the Platte Woods Police Department. He was an avid Chiefs, Royals, K-State and KU fan, and also enjoyed riding motorcycles. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Donald R. Langley Jr. Survivors include daughter, Chelseia Langley-Kiff of Kansas City, MO, grandson, Zayden, sister, Paula (Don) Russell, brothers, Tommy, and Johnnie Langley, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 4:00 pm on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home, Memorial services following at 4:00 pm Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home following the services. Memorials are requested to help defray cost to the Bobby Richard Langley memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral home or Nodaway Valley Bank. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com