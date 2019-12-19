Richard "Bub" Wayne Weyer Jr. 25, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Sunday December 15, 2019. He was born February 16, 1994 in Storm Lake, Iowa, He attended Benton High School. He loved fishing, making music, gambling and working on cars. He loved his son and was a great father. He would do anything for anybody, and was very close to his mother, making sure she was happy and provided for. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated following the services under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com