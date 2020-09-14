Clear
Richard "Buzz" Evans, 75

Visitation: Tuesday, September 15th, 2020 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Service: Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 1:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Posted: Sep 14, 2020 10:33 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Richard “Buzz” Evans
1945-2020

Richard “Buzz” Evans, 75, Country Club, Missouri, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020.
He was born April 21, 1945 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Richard and Alice (Hahn) Evans.
Buzz married Sandra Jean Gray April 21, 1980. She survives of the home.
At a young age Buzzy dedicated his life to the sawmill business. He was a lumber grader, buyer, sawyer, consultant and mentor for many, for over 40 years.
He enjoyed fishing, bowling, going to sporting events of his grandchildren, and taking care of his family. Buzz had a great sense of humor and was always a giver, wanting to make sure everyone else was happy, even if it meant putting himself last.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Tedo; sisters, Marilyn, Terry, JoAnn, Diane, Sharon and Tammy.
Additional survivors include daughters, Tina Busby Turner (Dusty), Niki Busby Dyer (Dusty); grandchildren, Austin, Bailey and Addi; brothers, Carl, Mike, Danny, Kevan, Tony, Troy; sister, Alice; numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Sunny skies continues across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this weekend. The sunshine will be there through the first part of the week.
