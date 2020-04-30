Clear
Richard C. "Tie Dye" Thomas, 64

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Apr 30, 2020 1:31 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Richard C. Thomas, 64, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020.
He was born October 12, 1955 to Benjamin and Stella (Croft) Thomas.
Rick was a rural route postal carrier and Arizona State Steward of the Rural Letter Carrier Association. He also served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War, was a member of the VFW, the American Legion, and leader of Troop 31 Eagle Scouts.
Rick enjoyed the outdoors and hiking. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and especially his granddaughters.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Zachary Thomas.
Survivors include daughter, Aubrey Smith (Steve); sister, Sherry Ciolek (Michael); brother, Donald Thomas (Diane); grandchildren, Sydni and Asia Smith; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Natural Farewell Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the VFW, 821 N 4th St, St Joseph, Missouri, 64501.

