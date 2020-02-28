Clear

Richard Clyde "Dick" Bennett, 86

Graveside Service: Friday, February 28th, 2020 3:00 PM @ Memorial Park Cemetery. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Posted: Feb 28, 2020 8:36 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Richard Clyde “Dick” Bennett, 86, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care after a brief illness.
He was born October 12, 1933.
Dick was a Christian and a member of Community Presbyterian.
He had been a farmer and retired from Bowen Chicken Hatchery.
Many thanks to staff & residents at Corby Place who gave him their care and friendship the last 4 1/2 years.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Frances Bennett; sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy & James Palmer; aunt, Edith Hentgen; and great-niece, Shannon Bryant.
He will be greatly missed by his niece and nephew-in-law, Janis and Lonnie Bryant.
Graveside Services and Interment 3:00 P.M. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Fairfax
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s on Friday and another disturbance will give us a chance for a few sprinkles across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. We dry out and temperatures will gradually climb back into the 50s and 60s by the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories