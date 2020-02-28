Richard Clyde “Dick” Bennett, 86, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care after a brief illness.

He was born October 12, 1933.

Dick was a Christian and a member of Community Presbyterian.

He had been a farmer and retired from Bowen Chicken Hatchery.

Many thanks to staff & residents at Corby Place who gave him their care and friendship the last 4 1/2 years.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Frances Bennett; sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy & James Palmer; aunt, Edith Hentgen; and great-niece, Shannon Bryant.

He will be greatly missed by his niece and nephew-in-law, Janis and Lonnie Bryant.

Graveside Services and Interment 3:00 P.M. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.