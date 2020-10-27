Richard Cory Larson, 82, of King City, Missouri (formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri and Brevard, North Carolina) passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020.

He was born on June 3, 1938 in Oak Park, Illinois to Henry L. and Dorothy Larson. He graduated from Downers Grove High School and received his Bachelor’s Degree from Case Institute of Technology. In 1960, he married Suzanne Long. He worked for the Quaker Oats Company, serving as the plant manager in St. Joseph before moving to the Chicago area to work at the Quaker corporate headquarters. Upon retirement in 1995, Dick and his wife, Sue, moved to Connestee Falls in Brevard, North Carolina.

Dick was very civic minded and involved in many of the communities in which he lived. He served and chaired on many organizations, including United Way Campaigns, Chamber of Commerce, Boy Scouts of America (of which he was an Eagle Scout), the Connestee Falls Property Owners Association and the Transylvania Regional Hospital Board. He traveled around the world with his wife and loved to share videos of all the places they had been. He loved to duck hunt, fly fish and play golf. He also loved to sing. He was a member of Hammer Memorial Church where he sang in the choir.

He was proceeded in death by his wife of 54 years; parents; and brother, Henry.

Survivors include children, Laura Shifflett (Steve), Todd Larson (Amy), and Penny Graham (Chris); grandchildren, Stuart Shifflett (Jordan), Todd Shifflett (Alyssa), Cory Larson (Kimberly), Abby Larson, and Alaina, Sydney and Nora Graham; great-grandchildren, Finnley and Sutton Shifflett and Merrick Shifflett as well as two more on the way; and his brother, David Larson (Joanne).

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the King City Endowment Fund.