Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Richard Dale Latta, 77

Richard Dale Latta, 77, of Maitland, MO passed away on June 9, 2021 at the Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville, Mo.

Posted: Jun 16, 2021 3:34 PM

Richard Dale Latta, 77, of Maitland, MO passed away on June 9, 2021 at the Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville, Mo.

Richard was born September 9, 1943 in Maryville, MO. His mother was Clella Latta. Richard was a lifelong resident of Skidmore, Maitland, and Graham MO.

He attended school in Graham. He worked at Uniroyal in Maryville; and had done maintenance on school buses. Later he was at NEBS now Deluxe, in Maryville, from the time it opened in 1980 and he later retired in 2010.

He married Linda (Murphy) Latta, and she survives of Maryville.

He liked to fish, tractor pulls, and spending time with his grandchildren. His biggest prides of joys were his great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Clella; his grandmother who raised him, Hazel Latta; brother Howard Shimak; step-daughter: Nancy Anderson, and step great granddaughter Brielle Leist.

He is survived by his children: Brad (Maureen) Latta, Kansas City, MO, Bill (Brenda) Latta, Maitland, MO, and Brenda Jane (Richard) Murphy, Maryville, MO; step-daughter, Stacey Wroblewski, Wisconsin Dells, WI; sister, Linda Law, Graham, MO; sister-in-law Jan Shimak, Graham ,MO; 10 grandchildren: Chris (Amber) Latta, Misty (Brad) Million, Tabitha Latta, Preston Murphy, Nicholas (Mallory) Latta, Mary (Richard) Donnini, Molly (James) Hyde; step grandchildren: Trinity (Nick) Mantz, Tanner Dwinell, and Kelsey (Andy) Leist; and 14 great grandchildren.

A visitation for family and friends will start at 4:00 PM on Monday, June 14, 2021, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. A Celebration of Life service for Richard will then follow at 6:00 PM, at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the Tri City Friendship Center, 208 S 2nd St, Maitland, MO 64466.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Savannah
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Atchison
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 98°
Today will be another warm and sunny day with highs back in the low to mid 90s. The heat index will be slightly higher today due to the increased humidity. Temperatures will start to rapidly warm on Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values both days will likely be near or at the triple digits. Rain chances will start to increase Friday night into the weekend as a cold front approaches our area. Temperatures will cool into the lower 90s for the weekend with highs back in the 80s for the beginning of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories