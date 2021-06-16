Richard Dale Latta, 77, of Maitland, MO passed away on June 9, 2021 at the Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville, Mo.

Richard was born September 9, 1943 in Maryville, MO. His mother was Clella Latta. Richard was a lifelong resident of Skidmore, Maitland, and Graham MO.

He attended school in Graham. He worked at Uniroyal in Maryville; and had done maintenance on school buses. Later he was at NEBS now Deluxe, in Maryville, from the time it opened in 1980 and he later retired in 2010.

He married Linda (Murphy) Latta, and she survives of Maryville.

He liked to fish, tractor pulls, and spending time with his grandchildren. His biggest prides of joys were his great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Clella; his grandmother who raised him, Hazel Latta; brother Howard Shimak; step-daughter: Nancy Anderson, and step great granddaughter Brielle Leist.

He is survived by his children: Brad (Maureen) Latta, Kansas City, MO, Bill (Brenda) Latta, Maitland, MO, and Brenda Jane (Richard) Murphy, Maryville, MO; step-daughter, Stacey Wroblewski, Wisconsin Dells, WI; sister, Linda Law, Graham, MO; sister-in-law Jan Shimak, Graham ,MO; 10 grandchildren: Chris (Amber) Latta, Misty (Brad) Million, Tabitha Latta, Preston Murphy, Nicholas (Mallory) Latta, Mary (Richard) Donnini, Molly (James) Hyde; step grandchildren: Trinity (Nick) Mantz, Tanner Dwinell, and Kelsey (Andy) Leist; and 14 great grandchildren.

A visitation for family and friends will start at 4:00 PM on Monday, June 14, 2021, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. A Celebration of Life service for Richard will then follow at 6:00 PM, at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the Tri City Friendship Center, 208 S 2nd St, Maitland, MO 64466.