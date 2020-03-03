Richard Dean Ebrecht, 67, of Maryville, MO, passed from this life on Friday, February 28, 2020, at the Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, MO, after a short illness.

Richard was born in Maryville on December 31, 1952, to George William “Gomas” and Mary (Hamilton) Ebrecht Sr. He was a life-long resident of the area.

Richard was a 1970 graduate of the Maryville High School; and had been an over the road trucker for many years.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his siblings, Virgil Ebrecht, George W. Ebrecht, Mary Riley, Fred Wayne Ebrecht, and Michael Henry Ebrecht, an infant brother, Billy Ebrecht.

He married Gale Price and they later divorced but remained friends. She is of the home.

He is survived by his children; sons, Richard (Christina) Smith, South Dakota, Kyle (Leslie) Ebrecht, Bedford, IA, and his daughter, Melanie Ebrecht, Maryville, MO; 8 grandchildren, Bryla and Karsen Ebrecht, Hunter, Zach, Jackson, Colton, and Jenna Smith, Erin Colvin; 3 great grandchildren; his siblings, Clarence James (Grace) Ebrecht, Maryville, MO, Charles (Vicki) Ebrecht, Barnard, Missouri, Louis (Margaret) Ebrecht, Titus, Alabama; and Shirley (Wayland) Sanders, Quitman, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Richard has been cremated under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 6-8:00 PM, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the funeral home to help with final expenses.