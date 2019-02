Richard Dean Marsack February 13, 1939 - February 11, 2019

Richard Dean "Dick" Marsack, 79, of St. Joseph, passed away, Monday, February 11, 2019 at his home.

Richard was born February 13, 1939 in Port Huron, Michigan. He worked at Gray Manufacturing for 39 years.

He married Joanne Borkowshi on June 11, 1960 and she survives. Also surviving are his children, Mary Kalamon-Marsack, Bev Griffin, Angela Hensley; grandchildren, Chanel Kalamon-Marsack, Amber Starke, Sable Kalamon-Marsack, Brandon Griffin, Ashton Hensley, Bobbie Brooke Griffin; six great-grandchildren; brother Joe Marsack and wife Joan; sister Beverly Maddy; nephew Richard Dean Marsack.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, shooting pool, and softball.

Richard was cremated under the direction of the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will be held at a later date.