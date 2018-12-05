Richard Dennis Shuman 71, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Monday, December 3, 2018 in a Kansas City, MO hospital. He was born August 20, 1947 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Ona and Earl Shuman. He graduated from Benton High School class of 1965 and worked at St. Joseph Stockyards, Silgan Containers, he managed the Big Lake State Park with his wife Pam, and was a Deputy Sheriff with Holt County, and a police Officer with the Iowa Tribe in White Cloud Kansas. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, and was a Catholic. Denny was preceded in death by wife, Pam Shuman, his parents, daughter, Penny Embrey, grandson, Michael Embrey, brother, Bobby Shuman. Survivors include, daughter: Deneese (Terry) Walker, MO,son, Dennis (Stacy) Shuman Jr., step daughters, Laurie Long, (Malcolm) of St. Joseph, and Tanya (Rick) Jackson of Forest City step son, Zach (Courtney) Long, Ravenwood, MO, brother, Patrick (Donna) Shuman of Cosby, MO, brother, Michael (Sharon) Shuman of Oregon, MO., 12 Grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

Funeral services: 10:00 am, Friday, December 7, 2018 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Savannah Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.