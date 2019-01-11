Clear
Richard Dewey Hatfield, 59, Kansas City, Missouri

Richard Dewey Hatfield
1959-2019

Richard Dewey Hatfield, 59, Kansas City, Missouri, passed from this life on Saturday, January 5, 2019, at home.
He was born December 14, 1959 to Richard Elza and Mable Jean (Murphy) in Kanas City, Missouri.
Richard married Cynthia Monahan on September 2, 2017; she survives of the home.
He was born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri, and graduated from Oak Park High School.
Richard was a structural welder for over 35 years. He has various welded art work all around Kansas City; which includes artwork on Bartle Hall.
He was an avid hunter and loved being outside.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Pamela Stumpf.
Additional survivors include his son, River Raymond Hatfield; step-daughter, Tiffany Diane Waugh; siblings, Timothy Hatfield, Charles Hatfield, Kathy West (Dan), Judi Matlock (Bradley); numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
