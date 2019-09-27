Richard "Dick"'s Obituary

Richard "Dick" D. Weiser, 74, of St. Joseph, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at his home, with his wife Linda of 56 years at his side. Dick was born September 28, 1944 to Charles and Charlotte (Olson) Weiser. Dick graduated from Benton High School in 1962 and was voted "Best Looking" in his class. He had never missed a class reunion. Following graduation, he entered the U.S. Navy, spending the next 4 years in Pensacola, Florida, Panama Canal and Midway Island. He returned home to work several employments until finally settling in the cleaning business. He loved to fish, especially when he could travel to Florida and fish with his good friends Dave Green and Dennis Rahn. He was thrilled when he caught his 13 pound 12 ounce Largemouth Bass, which he had mounted and still hangs in his rec room.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jack Weiser, sister-in-law, Sandy Noeth, and a favorite uncle, Johnny Olson. He is survived by his wife Linda, of the home, sons, Rick (Amy) Weiser of St. Joseph and Jeff (Karen) Weiser of Bothell, WA, three grandchildren, Erica (Scott) Adams, of Smithville, MO, Kyle Weiser of Springfield, Mo and Kendall Weiser of St. Joseph, sister Judy (Dave) Heinje, niece, Stephanie Clark, nephew Tyson (Libby) Noeth, niece Trish (Denny) Butler and a great-grandson due to be born in December. Dick has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Memorial Serivce will be 2:00 Monday, September 30, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Dave Mejia officiating. Family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday at Rupp Funeral Home. Inurnment will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials in Dick's name are appreciated to the American Cancer Society.