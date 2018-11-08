Richard "Dick" Leo Meng 84, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. He was born October 2, 1934 in Des Moines, IA, son of the late Irene and Leo Meng. He graduated from Benton High School and married Inez Whitcomb on October 23, 1955 at the former King Hill United Methodist Church. He served in the United States Air Force Missouri Air National Guard and retired after 20 years of service, he also was a Prudential Life Insurance agent and retired in 1995 after a 33 year career. He was an avid outdoorsman, where he loved to fly fish. Dick was very active in the community and a member of many social and fraternal organizations for many years, he was a 55 year and life member of South Side Rotary Club, and awarded as a Paul Harris Fellow, member of the King Hill Lodge #376 A.F.& A.M., a Scottish Rite Mason, member of the Moila Shrine, and the Legion of Honor, where he also sang in the Noble Corps. He also was an active member of a Barber shop quartet. Dick was part of the chain gang with Benton football with his brothers for many years. He was a member of the Huffman United Methodist Church , a former member of the former King Hill United Methodist Church. Dick was preceded in death by his parents, step mothers, Elizabeth Meng, and Hattie Meng, brothers, Wayne Meng, and John Meng. Survivors include, wife, Inez Meng of the home, four children: Rhonda (Rick) Meng-Caddell-DuLac, St. Joseph, Greg Meng, Solon, IA, Tammy (Jeff) John, Leavenworth, KS, and Tracy (Brian) Resch, Leavenworth, KS, brother, Ron (Nita) Meng, St. Joseph, MO, sister, Evelyn (Ed) Sharp, Flagstaff, AZ, and a half sister, Dorthea (Dennis) Centers of TN. 9 grandchildren, and 9 Great-grandchildren.

Funeral services: 2:00 pm, Friday, November 9, 2018 at Huffman United Methodist Church, Pastor Larry Williams officiating, The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Bellemont Cemetery, Wathena, KS. Memorials are requested to the South Side Rotary Scholarship fund. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.