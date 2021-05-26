Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Richard "Dick" Lionberger, 74

Richard "Dick" Lionberger, 74, Savannah, Missouri, left his earthly home to be joined with the Lord on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

Posted: May 26, 2021 3:48 PM

Richard "Dick" Lionberger, 74, Savannah, Missouri, left his earthly home to be joined with the Lord on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

Dick was born on October 17, 1946 in Chillicothe, Missouri to the late Clyde and Phyllis (Breeden) Lionberger.

On December 16, 1966 he married Linda Jean Meneely in Chillicothe, Missouri. They celebrated fifty-four years of marriage and to that union, two daughters were born. Dick was a devoted husband and father.

Dick was a man of tremendous faith, preacher of the Gospel and touched the lives of many congregations.

Dick was a member of Big Lake Baptist Church and enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, cars and above all spending time with his beloved family.

Along with Dick's parents, he was preceded in death by three infant brothers.

Survivors include his wife, Linda, of the home; daughters, Holly Fletchall (Brent) and Shelly Dawn; sister, Lovie Lightner; grandchildren, Samantha Holm (Greg), Cassie Bryant, Shelby Carter, Bobby Bryant (Taylor), great-grandchildre, Kamden, Kaitlynn, Kaylee and Kadence Holm, Amiya Talbot, Rielynn Woods and numeous nieces and nephews.

Memorial Service 1:00 PM Monday, May 3, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel, where the family will receive friends following the service until 4:00 PM.

A register book is available to sign at our chapel 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM Sunday through Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Big Lake Baptist Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Savannah
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Atchison
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 86°
Lots of sunshine across the area today with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 80s. Clouds will start to build into the area tonight with storm chances increasing after midnight. Storms will likely move into the area early tomorrow morning around 2 AM. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side with the main threats being damaging wind and localized flooding. Another line of thunderstorms will try to develop later Thursday afternoon, but the majority of the activity for the second round of storms looks to stay to our south. Late Thursday night into Friday a cold front will roll through the area and that will bring us some much cooler weather for the end of the week into the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s through the weekend. Conditions look to stay dry through the weekend with rain chances returning early next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories