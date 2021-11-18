Richard Douglas “Doug” Frank, 78, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

He was born December 21, 1942 in St. Joseph to Malcolm and Nyda (Snyder) Frank. He graduated in 1960 from King City High School, then attended Northwest Missouri State University and graduated from Gard Business School.

Doug married Anne Switzer on October 5, 1968. She survives of the home.

He served in the Air National Guard for 34 years, retiring as Chief Master Sergeant. He had many deployments, including Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm. He later served for 12 years as a court advocate for the YWCA Women’s Shelter.

Doug enjoyed farming and yard work, and was an avid runner. He loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Anne; children, Tracy Zook (Richard), and Michael Frank; grandchildren, Kayla Zook, Michael Zook, and Bella Toth-Frank; siblings, Elizabeth Ann O’Hara (Terry), and Thomas Frank (Bella); numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Monday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 4:30 to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, with a Parish Rosary at 4:00, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests donations to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, St. Francis Xavier House of Bread, or the YWCA. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.