Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Richard Douglas “Doug” Frank, 78

Richard Douglas “Doug” Frank, 78, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Posted: Nov 18, 2021 2:48 PM

Richard Douglas “Doug” Frank, 78, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021.
He was born December 21, 1942 in St. Joseph to Malcolm and Nyda (Snyder) Frank. He graduated in 1960 from King City High School, then attended Northwest Missouri State University and graduated from Gard Business School.
Doug married Anne Switzer on October 5, 1968. She survives of the home.
He served in the Air National Guard for 34 years, retiring as Chief Master Sergeant. He had many deployments, including Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm. He later served for 12 years as a court advocate for the YWCA Women’s Shelter.
Doug enjoyed farming and yard work, and was an avid runner. He loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Anne; children, Tracy Zook (Richard), and Michael Frank; grandchildren, Kayla Zook, Michael Zook, and Bella Toth-Frank; siblings, Elizabeth Ann O’Hara (Terry), and Thomas Frank (Bella); numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Monday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 4:30 to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, with a Parish Rosary at 4:00, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests donations to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, St. Francis Xavier House of Bread, or the YWCA. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Savannah
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Cameron
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 43°
Atchison
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Clear skies will continue into the overnight hours as temperatures fall into the mid 20s. Tomorrow morning clouds will start to build back into the area. Winds will start to pick up as well with gusts up to 35 mph out of the south. Temperatures will slowly warm into the lower 50s tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will stay fairly seasonal throughout the weekend with highs in the mid 50s. Winds will be slightly calmer on Saturday before picking up again Sunday. Another cold front will move through early next week dropping temperatures back into the 40s on Monday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories