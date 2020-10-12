Richard E. Brandon, 88

Richard E. Brandon

1932-2020

Richard Brandon, 88, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

He was born Sept. 9, 1932, in Junction City, Kansas, to Arthur D. and Louis M. (Clark) Brandon.

Richard was the owner of a drywall construction company.

He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Helen Eddy, and brothers John and Arthur Brandon.

Survivors include nephews and extended family and friends.

Natural Farewell services under the direction of Funeral Home & Crematory.