Richard E. Cates, 71

Posted: Apr 20, 2021 11:24 AM

Richard E. Cates 71, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born August 25, 1949 in East St. Louis, IL, son of Mary and Jesse "Ferrell" Cates. He graduated from Benton High School, class of 1967, and Missouri Western State College with a B.S. in Business. He married Cynthia Morris on May 14, 1976 in St. Joseph. Richard was a Vietnam Veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked at American Family Insurance as an Underwriter, retiring after 35 years. Richard was an avid sports fan, he loved his dogs, and taking care of his yard. His greatest joy was his family and his daily rides with his son Michael. He was a member of King Hill Christian Church. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, and an infant son, Eric Christopher Cates. Survivors include: wife, Cynthia Cates of the home, daughter, Jennifer (Frankie) Helm of Brooklyn, NY, and son, Michael Cates of the home, brothers, John (Carol) Cates and Patrick (Janette) Cates of St. Joseph, sisters, Michelle Cates of Columbia, MO, and Nancy (Stu) Walker of El Dorado Springs, MO, and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Cates has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Per his wishes, there are no services scheduled. Memorials are requested to the United Cerebral Palsy of NW Missouri.

