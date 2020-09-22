Richard E. Gibson Jr., 52, Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his family Sunday, September 20, 2020.

He was born July 31, 1968 to Richard and Deanna (Woods) Gibson.

Richard enjoyed playing the guitar, singing, riding motorcycles and spending time with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include children, Zach Webb, Drew Reeves, Richard Gibson III, Joshua Roberts, Angela Gibson; Siblings, Jeff Gibson (Cynthia), Leo Gibson, George Gibson (Denise), Peggy Storm, Gayle Brown, Shelly Gibson, Diana Leigh (Bob); numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorial Services 3:00 P.M. Wednesday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com