Richard Eric Thompson, 49, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020.

He was born April 4, 1971 to James Richard Thompson and Brenda Sue (Lininger) Ray in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Eric married Hallie Morriss on July 22, 1995 and shared 25 beautiful years together.

He was a 1989 graduate of Central High School. After earning his Bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri Columbia, he went on to start his own company, Thompson Insurance.

Eric was a wonderful husband and fantastic father. He spent much of his time as a coach for all three of his children, and if he wasn’t coaching the team he was always there supporting from the stands with Hallie. He was a major role model and his family’s biggest cheerleader. Eric was always there to fix a problem and keep you on the right track. He made every holiday and occasion a special event that was sure to be brag-worthy. He has instilled memories in his family that they will cherish forever.

Eric was an avid fisherman and helped everyone who entered his boat catch at least one fish before leaving. He was an excellent cook and a master of barbecue. Eric enjoyed golfing with his friends and his daughter. He was funny, charismatic, smart, and loving. He never met a stranger and had a lot of friends everywhere he went.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Richard Thompson; mother and father-in-law, whom he regarded as second parents, Janice and Dent Morriss; grandfather, John Garvey; and maternal grandparents, Lloyd and Shirley Lininger.

Survivors include wife, Hallie Thompson; children, Grace, Calvin and Blakeley Thompson; mother, Brenda Ray; paternal grandmother, Peggy Garvey; brother, Chris Thompson; as well as numerous extended family members and friends.

Visitation will be held with friends and family 2:30 to 4:30 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Farewell Services will be held 1:00 P.M. Monday, Word of Life Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.

Friends and family are invited to gather for a reception following the burial beginning at 3:00 P.M. at the Saint Joseph Country Club.

As you pay your respects to the family, please be mindful of social distancing as some of our family members are immunocompromised.

Online guest book and obituary or to donate online, visit www.meierhoffer.com.