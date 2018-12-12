Richard G. Rau, 79, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at his home. He was born June 16, 1939 in Atchison, KS, son of Pansy and Fred Rau Sr. He graduated from Atchison High School, class of 1957. He married Helen Faught on December 19, 1959 in Miami, OK . He served in the US Navy from 1957-1963. Richard was an Officer for the St. Joseph Police Department retiring in 1997 after 30 years of service. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing and cooking. He also loved spending time with his friends and family and his beloved dog Sammy. Richard was founding member of the St. Joseph F.O.P. Preceding him in death are his wife, Helen Rau, father, Fred J Rau Sr., mother, Pansy Rau, and brother, Fred Rau Jr. Survivors include, sons, Jeffrey Rau and Richard B. (Stephanie) Rau, sister, Mary Louise Talbert of Bella Vista, AR, grandchildren, Talisa Rau, Jeffrey Rau, Nicholas Rau, Richard "Andy" Rau, one great-granddaughter, Savannah Treadway, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be10:00 am, Friday, December 14, 2018 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment and Military Honors will be at the Doniphan Cemetery in Doniphan County, Kansas.