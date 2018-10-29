Richard Hall, Sr., 70, died October 25, 2018 at his home in Iatan, MO. He was born November 7, 1947 in St. Joseph, MO to Charles Wilber and Elizabeth Jane (Murphy) Adams. He left school after the eighth grade to help his family, and later joined the United States Army, serving in Vietnam. Richard worked as a Truck Driver for CFI and was also a first responder, serving as a firefighter and storm spotter. He enjoyed helping people and remembering those others have forgotten, such as MIA and POW soldiers. He married Trina Lynn Russell on November 23, 2004. He was preceded in death by: his parents; brothers Charles Edwards Adams, Delbert Post, Daryl Post, Mike Goodpaster, and David Goodpaster; sister Helen Post; grandson Stephen Hall; and second father Morgan Goodpaster. Richard is survived by: his wife; children Chance (Kristin) Hall, Richard Hall, Jr., David (Jennifer) Hall, and Michael (Ginger) Hall; 13 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; brother J.B. (Ann) Goodpaster; sisters Anna Pearl Cox and Charlene Bishop; step-sisters Jessie Couchman and Dorothy Post; second mother Violet Goodpaster; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A visitation will be held 1 – 2 pm, Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at Vaughn Funeral Home in Weston, MO; followed by a 2:00 p.m. funeral service. Interment will follow at Mt. Bethel Cemetery, Weston, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.