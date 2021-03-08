Richard John Mazurski 74, St. Joseph, Missouri died Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in Saint Joseph. Born June 24, 1946, Chicago. Preceded in death by wife, Joetta, and parents, Walter & Jane Mazurski. Survivors include: daughter, Cherish Ginn. Cremation under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home. There are no scheduled visitation or memorial services at this time.
Posted: Mar 8, 2021 4:15 PM
