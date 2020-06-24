Richard Joseph Reed 74 of Trimble, MO passed away June 16, 2020.

He was born on October 4, 1945 to John Orin and Ruth (Pecha) Reed in Wausau, Wisconsin. Richard grew up in Mosinee and graduated from Mosinee High School. He then served his country in the US Army.

On November 19, 1966 he was united in marriage to Betty Jean Taken. After their marriage they lived in Mosinee, WI, Toronto, SD, Kansas City, KS and made their home in Trimble, MO.

Richard was a member of the Trimble Lions Club and was a volunteer fireman.

He was an over the road truck driver and a mechanic. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and was an avid NASCAR fan. Richard loved his family and his grandchildren were the highlight of his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents John Reed and Ruth and Alfred Miller; brother Robert “Bobby” Reed; infant brother Jimmy Reed; mother and father-in-law Glen Taken and Thelma and Norval Urban; sister-in-law Cindy Moes; and brother-in-law Danny Joe Salisbury.

Richard is survived by his wife of 53 years Betty Reed; children Gwendolyn Beth Reed, Scott (Teresa) Reed, James (Danette) Reed, Dianne (Philip) Steward, and Karin (Steve) Deyo; grandchildren Andrew, Isaiah, Emily, Aliviah, Brice, Trevor, Victoria, Mathew, Zachariah, Stephen; great-grandson Reid; brothers Norman “Buck” Reed, John (Jean) Reed, and Alfred Miller, Jr.; brothers and sisters-in-laws Darlene (David) Buschenfeld, Bob Taken, Julia Salisbury, Les (Kim) Taken and Rosie Reed; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Visitation: 12:00-1:00 p.m. with Funeral Services at 1:00 p.m. Monday, June 22nd at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville

Burial: Greenlawn Cemetery, Plattsburg, MO