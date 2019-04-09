Richard L. Cronin December 10, 1926 - April 09, 2019

Richard Levi Cronin, 92, of Maryville, MO, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at the Mosiac Life Care, Maryville, with family at his side.

Richard was born in Minden, NE, on December 10, 1926. His parents were Daniel and Della Cronin. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded by his 15 siblings; Irene Cronin, Danny Cronin, Mary Tracy, Della Rounds, Nora Walentine, Loretta Emal. Jim Cronin, Edna Stickweh, Lawrence Cronin, William Cronin, David Cronin, and Vivian Holberg.

After high school, Richard proudly served his country in the US Army. He was stationed at Ft. Benning, GA.

He received his bachelor’s degree at UN-L., then his Master’s in Education from Greeley Teachers College, Greeley, CO. He was a social studies teacher, and assistant principal, and spent 35 years with the Hastings, NE, Public School System. He retired in 1992.

Richard was a member and attended the First Presbyterian Church, Maryville, and was a member of Maryville Men’s Forum. He was a coin collector, and an avid Huskers sports fan. He loved his coffee and donuts, but especially spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchild.

On July 22, 1961, in York, NE, Richard was united in marriage to Jane Steven. She survives of the home in Maryville.

Other survivors include his 2 sons, Steven (Carlos Cronin) Cronin, Houson, TX, and Jim (Joyce) Cronin, Maryville, MO; his brother, John (Polly) Cronin, Greeley, CO; his sister in law, Ardyce Cronin, Sacramento, CA; his 2 grandchildren, Kael (Ashley) Martin, North Kansas City, MO, and Jarret Cronin, Maryville, MO; and his great grandchild, Kason Martin, North Kansas City, MO; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM, on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church, Maryville, MO. The burial will follow at the Oak Hill Cemetery, also of Maryville.

The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 PM, Friday, April 12, 2019, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

Memorial contribution can be made in Richard’s name to the First Presbyterian Church, 211 S. Main, Maryville, MO, 64468.