Richard L. Hart, 79

Graveside Service: Friday, October 30th, 2020 10:00 AM @ Bellemont Cemetery. Wathena, KS.

Posted: Oct 27, 2020 11:17 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Richard L. Hart
1940-2020

Richard L. Hart, 79, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020.
He was born November 12, 1940 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Clarence and Lillie (Whitman) Hart.
Richard was a residence of Shady Lawn Nursing Home for 53 years. He was very kindhearted and a friend to all. He kept the dining room clean and even the nurse’s stations, whether they wanted them cleaned or not. Richard will be missed by everyone.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marjorie Hart; brothers, John and Charles Hart.
Survivors include his brother, Robert Hart of Texas.
Graveside Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Friday, and Inurnment Bellemont Cemetery, Wathena, Kansas. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Shady Lawn Nursing Home.

Light snow was found across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Monday morning which resulting in some slick roads across the area. We saw close to 1 inch of snow here in St. Joseph. Record cold temperatures are in the forecast for Tuesday morning with temperatures dropping into the mid-teens to mid-20s. The will provide the first hard freeze, bringing an official close to the growing season.
