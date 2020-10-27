Richard L. Hart

1940-2020

Richard L. Hart, 79, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020.

He was born November 12, 1940 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Clarence and Lillie (Whitman) Hart.

Richard was a residence of Shady Lawn Nursing Home for 53 years. He was very kindhearted and a friend to all. He kept the dining room clean and even the nurse’s stations, whether they wanted them cleaned or not. Richard will be missed by everyone.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marjorie Hart; brothers, John and Charles Hart.

Survivors include his brother, Robert Hart of Texas.

Graveside Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Friday, and Inurnment Bellemont Cemetery, Wathena, Kansas. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Shady Lawn Nursing Home.