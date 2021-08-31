Richard L. Zebelean, 74, of St. Joseph, passed away at his home Wednesday August 11, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents Theodore and Helen Zebelean, parents-in-law Cliff and Addie Miller and several aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years Cynthia (Miller) Zebelean, daughters Sara (Brian) Gross and Rebecca (Josh) Castanedo, grandchildren Baileigh, Kalissa, Ryland, Jacob, Kingston, Jett and Emersyn,

sister Susan Wagner, sister-in-law Brenda (Ed) Rasco, and brothers-in-law Michael (Rosie) Miller and James (Julie) Miller.

Richard was a graduate of Benton High School Class of "65". In 1972 he married the love of his life, Cynthia Miller. He obtained a master degree in chemistry and Education from Northwest Missouri University. He spent 40 years teaching chemistry and biology at East Buchanan C-1 High School and was also the Academic Bowl coach. Richard served six years in the Army National Guard in Hiawatha, KS. In his retirement he enjoyed working in his gardens and spoiling his family. Richard was a long time member of St. Patrick Parish and served on various committees and boards.

Visitation will be held at St. Patrick Church with a rosary at 5:30 PM and visitation to follow until 8:00 PM on Friday August 13, 2021. Mass of Resurrection will be Saturday August 14th at St. Patrick Church at 10:30 AM.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to St. Patrick Church Bell Tower Fund, LeBlond High School or a charity of the donor's choice.