Richard Lee Daniels February 3, 1960 - April 30, 2019

Richard Lee Daniels 59, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 in Saint Joseph. He was born February 3, 1960 in Compton, California, son of Mary & Vernon Daniels. He worked as an Auto Body man for many years, most recently at Gary's Body Shop. He loved spending time with his family, and he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and anything outdoors, as well as Nascar and drag racing. Richard was preceded in death by his father, Vernon Daniels. He is survived by mother, Mary Daniels of Saint Joseph, MO, companion, Theresa Adkins of the home, six children: Brandon Daniels, Stephanie (Gus) Benight, Brandy Daniels, Jennifer Daniels, Joshua (Rebecca) Quimby, and Savannah Blake, two step son, Joshua (Rena) Adkins and Justin Adkins, numerous grandchildren, several great grandchildren, four brothers, Douglas Daniels, Michael Daniels, Robert (Deanna) Daniels, and John Daniels, sisters, Beth Boone, Teresa (Larry) Douglas-Ford, and Shelly Daniels, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm on Thursday with a Celebration of Life to start at 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Noyes Home. He will be cremated following the services under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.