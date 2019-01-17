Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Richard Lee Taylor October 21, 1953 - January 13, 2019

Cremation under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. There are no scheduled visitation or memorial services at this time. Memorials are requested to the Richard Taylor memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home, or Online tribute, and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

Posted: Jan. 17, 2019 8:00 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Richard Lee Taylor

Richard Lee Taylor

October 21, 1953 - January 13, 2019

Richard Lee Taylor 65, St. Joseph, MO. died Sunday January 13, 2019 in Maryville, MO. He was born October 21, 1953, St. Joseph, MO. He was preceded in death by parents: Eddie Taylor, and Vera Scott, brother, Phillip Scott, sister, Patricia Simpson. Survivors include daughters, Amy Taylor, Rebecca Taylor and Sarah Valdes all of Florida, step brother, Gary Scott, and former wife, Peggy Taylor. Cremation under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. There are no scheduled visitation or memorial services at this time. Memorials are requested to the Richard Taylor memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home, or Online tribute, and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Maryville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 30°
Savannah
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Cameron
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Fairfax
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 27°
We have another disturbance pushing through this morning giving us some very light snow and some freezing drizzle. Roads could be slick and slippery so there will be a few concerns for the Thursday morning commute, so give yourself plenty of extra travel time & slow down.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events