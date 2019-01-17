Richard Lee Taylor October 21, 1953 - January 13, 2019

Richard Lee Taylor

Richard Lee Taylor 65, St. Joseph, MO. died Sunday January 13, 2019 in Maryville, MO. He was born October 21, 1953, St. Joseph, MO. He was preceded in death by parents: Eddie Taylor, and Vera Scott, brother, Phillip Scott, sister, Patricia Simpson. Survivors include daughters, Amy Taylor, Rebecca Taylor and Sarah Valdes all of Florida, step brother, Gary Scott, and former wife, Peggy Taylor. Cremation under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. There are no scheduled visitation or memorial services at this time. Memorials are requested to the Richard Taylor memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home, or Online tribute, and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com