Richard "Little Buck" F. Ross, Sr. (89) departed this life on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Richard was born May 29, 1930. The son of Andy and Margarite Ross. He participated as a Music Drum Major at Bartlett High School.
Richard served in the Korean War and was a member of Tes Trams Club.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Shirley L. Ross, and second wife Myrtle Ross. He leaves to cherish his memory; his sons, Richard F. Ross, Jr (Alquita) and John Tolliver, daughter Madeline Tolliver, granddaughters Taisha Ross, Lacreaca Tolliver, great-granddaughters Ona Leigha Ross, and Rachel Tolliver. Along with numerous family and friends.
Mr. Ross has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Related Content
- Richard "Little Buck" Ross May 29, 1930 - July 19, 2019
- Grace V. Shaw February 15, 1930 - July 19, 2019
- Charles Wayne "Chuck" Davison September 11, 1930 - January 29, 2019
- Richard N. Romero July 23, 1941 - July 13, 2019
- William Richard LeRoy Crabtree April 14, 1925 - March 29, 2019
- Wilma Maxine Snyder McClurg October 19, 1930 - April 07, 2018
- John A McKinney Jr. July 24, 1930 - December 3, 2018
- Maxine Flora-Reed September 23, 1930 - June 5, 2019
- Donald Dean Long July 2, 1933 - March 29, 2019
- Virginia Marie Bailey July 2, 1926 - May 19, 2019