Richard "Little Buck" Ross May 29, 1930 - July 19, 2019

Mr. Ross has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Richard "Little Buck" F. Ross, Sr. (89) departed this life on Friday, July 19, 2019.

Richard was born May 29, 1930. The son of Andy and Margarite Ross. He participated as a Music Drum Major at Bartlett High School.

Richard served in the Korean War and was a member of Tes Trams Club.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Shirley L. Ross, and second wife Myrtle Ross. He leaves to cherish his memory; his sons, Richard F. Ross, Jr (Alquita) and John Tolliver, daughter Madeline Tolliver, granddaughters Taisha Ross, Lacreaca Tolliver, great-granddaughters Ona Leigha Ross, and Rachel Tolliver. Along with numerous family and friends.

After this weekend's rainfall, a refreshing change is forecast to begin the new week with below average temperatures and plenty of sunshine.
