Obituary

Richard T. Monson

1948-2019

Richard Monson, 70, Wathena, Kansas, formerly of Le Sueur, Minnesota, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 21, 2019, at his home, with his family beside him.

He was born on September 22, 1948 to Helmer and Mary Monson.

Richard married Renette Bachaus on June 13, 1970 and celebrated 49 years together, she survives of the home.

He attended LeSueur public school and graduated in 1966. He then attended the University of Minnesota and received a Bachelor of Science in 1970.

Richard worked for the Maytag Company for 10 years, and then went on to open a home furnishings rental store in St. Joseph, Missouri, which he and his wife ran for 38 years. He, his brother Jim, and son Mickey all became private pilots, and enjoyed recreational flying in their Cessna 172.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jim Monson.

Survivors include his wife, son; Michael, sister; Jean Foskett, sister-in-law; Helen Monson, and numerous nieces, nephews, and his loyal dog Lucky.

Farewell Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, will be held in Minnesota at a later date. The Vikings, Twins, Wild, and Gophers have lost one of their biggest fans. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.