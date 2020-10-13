Richard "Moose" Burge, 79

Richard ”Moose” Burge

1941-2020

Richard Burge, 79, Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020.

He was born April 19, 1941 to Stanford and Myrtle Burge.

Richard married Linda Bish March 1, 1963. She survives of the home.

He was a printer at the News-press for many years.

Richard enjoyed traveling with family, capturing moments with his camera, staying active and always helping others. He was an adamant Los Angeles Dodgers fan.

Richard was a member of Patee Park Baptist Church where he did everything except preach a sermon. He was a wonderful man and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; great-grandson Cyler Matthews and two sisters.

Survivors include Daughter, Kelley Matthews; Grandchildren, Drew Matthews Devin Matthews (Nicole), Tyler Fortune (Sara), Traci Grove (Kyle); ten great-grandchildren; two sisters, extended family and friends.

Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.