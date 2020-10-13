Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Richard "Moose" Burge, 79

Visitation: Thursday, October 15th, 2020 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Service: Friday, October 16th, 2020 3:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Posted: Oct 13, 2020 3:15 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Richard ”Moose” Burge
1941-2020

Richard Burge, 79, Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020.
He was born April 19, 1941 to Stanford and Myrtle Burge.
Richard married Linda Bish March 1, 1963. She survives of the home.
He was a printer at the News-press for many years.
Richard enjoyed traveling with family, capturing moments with his camera, staying active and always helping others. He was an adamant Los Angeles Dodgers fan.
Richard was a member of Patee Park Baptist Church where he did everything except preach a sermon. He was a wonderful man and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; great-grandson Cyler Matthews and two sisters.
Survivors include Daughter, Kelley Matthews; Grandchildren, Drew Matthews Devin Matthews (Nicole), Tyler Fortune (Sara), Traci Grove (Kyle); ten great-grandchildren; two sisters, extended family and friends.
Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 48°
Maryville
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 60°
Savannah
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 48°
Cameron
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 58°
Fairfax
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
A warm front has moved through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas overnight on Tuesday. We will see strong winds and a little to no precipitation and temperatures will warm heading into Wednesday. Another cold front is expected to pass through the area Thursday, bringing more Fall-like temperatures with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories