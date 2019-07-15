Clear

Richard N. Romero July 23, 1941 - July 13, 2019

Posted: Jul 15, 2019
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Richard N. Romero, 77, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 in St. Joseph, Missouri, with his loving wife by his side.

Richard was born on July 23, 1941 to the late Nick and Mary Romero in Denver, Colorado, where he lived most of his life before moving to St. Joseph three years ago.

Mr. Romero worked at Adolph Coors Container for over thirty years. He loved putting puzzles together, doing crosswords and reading.

Richard married Carmen Ramirez on March 25, 1986, she survives him of the home.

Additional survivors include his children, Gilbert, Rick and Mary; step-children, David, Kathy, Julie, Amanda, Andrew and Jonathon; siblings, Connie, Linda, Alfred, Floyd, Rose, Sandra, Susie, Louise and Manual and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his siblings, Paulie, Benny and Reuben as well as three infant siblings.

Mr. Romero has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. A family service to be planned at a later date in his home of Denver, Colorado.

