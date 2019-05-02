Richard Pistole November 28, 1934 - May 02, 2019

Richard Pistole, 84, of St. Joseph, died May 2, 2019. Richard was born November 28, 1934, in Conway, Iowa, to Harry and Frances (Drumm) Pistole.

He served in the Army National Guard from 1953 and retired in 1976 with the rank of Master Sergeant.

He graduated from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, MO; with a Bachelor's Degree in Teaching and a minor in accounting. He first worked as a teacher then as a public accountant for Gasper & Taylor. He owned and operated Narrow Way Christian Book Store, and retired as an Industrial Arts teacher with Buchanan County R-4.

Richard was a member of Deer Park Grace Methodist Church and the National Horseshoe Pitching Association. After retirement he owned and operated New Horizon Cabinet Refinishing.

He married Mary Ruth "Ruthie" Zook on August 26, 1956 in Skidmore, MO, and she survives of the home. Also surviving are his children, Vickie Pike (Vernon), Kevin Pistole (Kim), Kristina Hulsey (Matt); six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister Marjorie Roush (Lester, Jr.); other relatives and friends.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association would be appreciated.

Services will be Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Deer Park Methodist Church in St. Joseph. Burial with military honors will follow at Nodaway Memorial Gardens in Maryville. Visitation will begin Tuesday after 12:00 noon at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph, where the family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.