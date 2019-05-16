Clear
Richard "Pookie" L. Smith 65, of St. Joseph, MO

The family will receive friends from 4-6 pm Saturday, at the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Posted: May. 16, 2019 4:56 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Richard "Pookie"'s Obituary
Richard "Pookie" L. Smith 65, of St. Joseph, MO. passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019. He was born April 1, 1954 in St. Louis, MO. Survivors include, wife, Janet, mother, Betty, daughter, Ginger, and sister, Cathi. He was preceded in death by his father. He owned and operated Triple AAA Appliance. Richard enjoyed muscle cars and spending time with the guys at the garage, he had a heart of gold and never met a stranger. While we will miss him here on earth, his soul is with Jesus and free at last. The family will receive friends from 4-6 pm Saturday, at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Richard Smith Memorial Fund in care of Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Rain and storm chances returns to the forecast for the upcoming weekend into early next week. We'll have to keep a close eye on the forecast heading into the weekend for the possibility of severe weather on Saturday evening, then again on Tuesday.
