Richard R. Mowry, 84, of Maitland, MO, passed from this life on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph, MO.

Richard was born in Graham, MO, on November 10, 1935. His parents were Ray and Roxie I. (Randall) Mowry. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded by his sister, Deloris Palmer.

He graduated from Graham High School, in 1953. He worked at the 71 Café in Maryville while attending Northwest Missouri State Teacher College. He then worked at Ray Riley’s Mobil station, and later worked at the Armour Co., in Omaha, NE for 3 years. He was drafted into the US Army on October 1, 1958.

On June 14, 1959, he married Dixie Wiley, after which they drove to Atlanta, GA where Richard was stationed at Ft. McPherson. They resided there for a year and four months

After Richard’s discharge, they resided in the Skidmore and Maitland communities for four years and he farmed while attending NWMSC. He graduated in 1964 with a B.A. in Secondary Education, and a double major in Industrial Arts and Agriculture. The family moved to Iowa upon his graduation where both Richard and Dixie were employed in Education. During this time Richard continued graduate school and received his M.A. Degree in Guidance Counseling in 1970. While teaching, he also coached basketball, refereed and umpired ballgames.

His survivors include his wife, Dixie, of the home, 2 daughters, Teri (Paul) Nicholson, Virginia Beach, VA, and Lori (Kent) Geppert, Des Moines, IA; his sister, Anna Lea Lance, Graham, MO, 2 grandchildren, Victoria (Jesse) Schall, and Byron Geppert; 3 great grandchildren, Delilah Schall, Anastasia Schall, and Eyan Geppert; numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, on Monday, January 27, 2020, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The burial will follow in the Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham, MO.

The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the services on Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Richard’s name to the Maitland Methodist Church, 217 S. Maple, Maitland, MO 64466