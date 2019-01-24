Richard Randolph. Reynolds 72, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Monday January 21, 2019 in Saint Joseph health care center. He was born August 18, 1946 in San Francisco, California son of the late Iva & Wayne Reynolds. He worked in the Automotive manufacturing industy. He loved his music, and his motorcycle, he was stubborn, loving, funny, and gentle, and he was Poppa. Richard lovingly referred to him and Vicki as Ricky and Lucy. He was preceded in death by his wife, Vicki Jean Reynolds, his parents, son, Joseph Beaver, and a brother, Lloyd Reynolds. Survivors include daughter, Jennifer Beaver, Cincinnati, OH, son, Wayne Reynolds, Stockton, CA, daughter, Erin Kramer, Cheyenne, WY, grandchildren, Devon, Cheyenne, Kyla, Otto, Zoey, Madison, and Julia, brother in law, Jay Hamlin, sister in laws, Laurie Hamlin, Kim Hyatt, and Kathy Hamlin, and his cat, Harry Spotter. There will be a private family gathering at a later date, he will be cremated under care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com