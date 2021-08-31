Richard “Rick” A. Bailey, 76, Independence, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021.

Rick was born November 6, 1944 in El Dorado, Kansas to Charles and Margaret (Maxwell) Bailey.

He married Jodie M. Bishop on April 22, 2011. She survives at home.

Rick received his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees from Central Missouri State University. For over 40 years, he was a high school teacher and coached wrestling, football, and tennis in Iowa, Kansas, and Missouri. Throughout his educational career, he also worked for the Kansas City Royals for 30 years.

Rick also served his country in the U.S. Army with a tour of duty in Vietnam and was awarded several medals, including a Bronze Star for meritorious service.

He enjoyed writing, reading, music, playing tennis, traveling, camping, antiques, Corvettes, and spending time with good friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Jodie; three children, Keena Crumpley, Kerrie Guemguem (Denis), and Cori Bailey (Jennifer); six grandchildren, Robbie, Austin, Gabriel, Teagan, Graham, and Easton; brother, William “Bill” Bailey (Julie); former wife, Jerrie Bailey; and cousins, Robert Andrew, Donna Perry, and Lynda Keske.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 317, 3027 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64108.