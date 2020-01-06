Richard Cox, 58, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, January 03, 2020 at KU Medical Center after a courageous ten-year battle.
He was born October 3, 1961, to Norman and Joyce (Lilly) Cox in St. Joseph, Missouri.
He married Sandi Jeffers October 23, 1982.
Rick graduated from Savannah High School in 1980. He worked as a lift truck mechanic and was a member of the First Christian Church of Savannah.
He enjoyed muscle cars, hunting, fishing, his grandkids, and spending time on his aunt and uncle’s farm in Maysville.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents; maternal and paternal grandparents; father-in-law, Wilbur Jeffers; and uncle, Seward Lilly, Jr.
Survivors include Sandi, of the home; children, Aaron (Walter) Bartram, Eric (Justina) Cox, Khris (Jesskah) Cox, Kenny (Jennifer) Cox; grandchildren, Mercades, Haliegh and Parker Bartram, Ryland, Addalyn, Jarrett, Heston, Hynley, and Houston Cox; sister, Cindy (Brian) Holmes; brother, Bill (Cindy) Cox, mother-in-law, Colleen Jeffers, and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Children’s Mercy Hospital.
Related Content
- Richard "Rick" Cox, 58
- Richard "Rick" Caraway 69, of St. Joseph, MO
- Lana C Elrod, 58
- Donna Kay Riggs, 58
- Russell Lee Ray, 58
- Jay Daniel Watson, 58
- John Phillip Cox, M.D, 90, Amazonia, Missouri
- Frances Irene Cox, 95, Cameron, MO
- Betty Jean (Cox) Snapp, 89, Savannah, Missouri,
- Rhonda Sue (Fleming) Howe, 58