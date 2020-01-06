Clear

Richard "Rick" Cox, 58

Visitation: Sunday, January 5th, 2020 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. Service: Monday, January 6th, 2020 10:00 AM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Posted: Jan 6, 2020 10:00 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Richard Cox, 58, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, January 03, 2020 at KU Medical Center after a courageous ten-year battle.
He was born October 3, 1961, to Norman and Joyce (Lilly) Cox in St. Joseph, Missouri.
He married Sandi Jeffers October 23, 1982.
Rick graduated from Savannah High School in 1980. He worked as a lift truck mechanic and was a member of the First Christian Church of Savannah.
He enjoyed muscle cars, hunting, fishing, his grandkids, and spending time on his aunt and uncle’s farm in Maysville.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents; maternal and paternal grandparents; father-in-law, Wilbur Jeffers; and uncle, Seward Lilly, Jr.
Survivors include Sandi, of the home; children, Aaron (Walter) Bartram, Eric (Justina) Cox, Khris (Jesskah) Cox, Kenny (Jennifer) Cox; grandchildren, Mercades, Haliegh and Parker Bartram, Ryland, Addalyn, Jarrett, Heston, Hynley, and Houston Cox; sister, Cindy (Brian) Holmes; brother, Bill (Cindy) Cox, mother-in-law, Colleen Jeffers, and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Children’s Mercy Hospital.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Savannah
Few Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Fairfax
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Monday will be mostly sunny which will help our high temperatures get into the upper 40s to the north and lower 50s farther south. We will continue to warm up through the first half of the week. By Thursday highs will be in the lower 50s but a front will bring in some winter like temperatures to end the week. Thursday may also bring some rain but it looks like this will be concentrated in the southern half of Missouri. Friday may see a few snow flurries as well as high in the lower 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories