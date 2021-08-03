Richard "Rick" Ray Johnson, 71, of St Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born November 18, 1949 in St. Joseph, son of Mary and Albert Johnson. He attended Benton High School and worked in construction for many years for himself. Rick was a former Golden Glove Boxer and a trainer. He was also an avid fisherman and mushroom hunter and often enjoyed having some adult beverages with his friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Donald and Clarence Johnson, infant sister, Connie Johnson. Survivors include, wife, Kimber Johnson of the home, son, Darcy Johnson of St. Joseph, brothers, Mike (Terri) Johnson of St. Joseph and Ralph (Cindy) Johnson of Wichita, KS, sister, Clara (Bobby) White of St. Joseph, grandsons, Shawn and Jordan Johnson, granddaughter, Harley Allday and numerous nieces and nephews.

Rick has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Rick Johnson Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.