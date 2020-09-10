Clear
Richard Thurston, 53

Visitation: Friday, September 11th, 2020 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Richard Thurston
1967-2020

Richard Thurston, 53, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020.
He was born July 25, 1967 in Fort Hood, Texas to Boyd and Allie (Boykin) Thurston.
Richard attended McCarthy Baptist Church.
He enjoyed playing games, watching movies, comics, and spending time with his family and friends.
Richard was preceded in death by his mother; brother, James Graham.
Survivors include parents, Boyd and Helen Thurston; siblings, Sarah Henderson, Victoria Vice (Jay), Tammy Thurston, Scott Thurston (Joe), Valerie Thurston; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to McCarthy Baptist Church or Friends of the Animal Shelter. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

