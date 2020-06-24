Clear

Richard W. Caw, 68

Visitation: Monday, June 15th, 2020 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM @ Simplify Cremations. 2335 St. Joseph Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64505.

Posted: Jun 24, 2020 10:02 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Richard W. Caw
1951-2020

Richard W. Caw, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
He was born October 8, 1951.
Richard was a construction worker. He like to sing karaoke and loved music. He was an all-around jokester.
Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Caw; and sister, Lynetta Wheatley.
Survivors include very best friend and companion, Becky Snyder; son, Thomas Wayne Caw (Alba) of Dallas, Texas; daughters, Bobbie Jolene Montero of Irving, Texas and Crystal Hall of Houston, Texas; sisters, Patty Carter, Cherri Morton, Lori Justus and Julie Guess; 14 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; beloved dog, Missy; and numerous extended family and friends.
The family will gather with friends 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M., Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com

