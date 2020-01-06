Clear

Richard Warner, Sr., 74

Richard Warner, Sr., 74, of St. Joseph, died December 29, 2019 at Mosaic Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Richard was born January 18, 1945, in St. Joseph, to Paul Richard and Maxine (Boyles) Warner.

He was a graduate of Lafayette High School, then joined the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War; receiving an honorable discharge.

He retired from the Water Pollution Control of St. Joseph.

Survivors include a son Rich Warner, Jr.; sister Mary Lynn Barger; granddaughter Kilsi Keesler; two great-grandchildren; niece Misty Barger and a nephew Robert Barger, Jr.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents and his companion Shirley.

He was a member of Northwest Missouri Street Rods. He loved going to cars shows with his buddies and hanging out at Bob's Garage.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Interment will be at Feuquay Cemetery at a later date.

