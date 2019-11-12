Clear
Richard Webb, 53, Platte City, Missouri

Visitation Thursday, November 14, 2019 6:00PM - 8:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory Service Friday, November 15, 2019 1:00PM - 2:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Ave. Saint Joseph, MO 64506

Posted: Nov 12, 2019 4:23 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Richard Webb
1966-2019

Richard Webb, 53, Platte City, Missouri, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019.
He was born April 11, 1966 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Richard worked at Reed GMC for over 18 years as a Collision Estimator.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather, William Moore; and Grandmother, Reva Sowards.
Survivors include his daughter, Destiny Webb; stepsons, Alex and Caton Reynozo; mother, Rita Moore; father, Ronald Webb (Pam); siblings Ronald Webb, Michele Springs (Frankie), and Christina Hanson (Don), numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and a very special lady that he loved, Rebecca Ankrum.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Sparta Cemetery, Sparta, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

