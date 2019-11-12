Obituary
Richard Webb
1966-2019
Richard Webb, 53, Platte City, Missouri, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019.
He was born April 11, 1966 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Richard worked at Reed GMC for over 18 years as a Collision Estimator.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather, William Moore; and Grandmother, Reva Sowards.
Survivors include his daughter, Destiny Webb; stepsons, Alex and Caton Reynozo; mother, Rita Moore; father, Ronald Webb (Pam); siblings Ronald Webb, Michele Springs (Frankie), and Christina Hanson (Don), numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and a very special lady that he loved, Rebecca Ankrum.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Sparta Cemetery, Sparta, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
Related Content
- Richard Webb, 53, Platte City, Missouri
- Michael Kerry Farris, 62, Platte City, Missouri,
- Audrey Decha, 83, of Platte City Missouri
- Kay Virginia Wallace, 83, Platte City, Missouri
- Dolores Jean Tate 76, Platte City, Missouri
- Donna Jo Jones, 58, Platte City, Missouri
- Emolyn Jeaneé White, 85, Platte City, Missouri
- Richard Dewey Hatfield, 59, Kansas City, Missouri
- Steven B. Andrews, 53, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Jeffery E. Teague 53, Blue Springs, Missouri